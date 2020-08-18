Roadside bomb explosion hits Mogadishu

MOGADISHU, Somalia – At least one civilian person has been wounded in a roadside bomb explosion in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.

Tuesday’s explosion went off near army hospital in Hodan district of Mogadishu, a witness said.

He says the target was a vehicle carrying government officials, but said that none of them was harmed.

He says the victim was taken into hospital.

No group says it has carried out Tuesday’s bomb explosion.

The attack comes a day after 20 people were killed in suicide and gun attack on upscale beachfront hotel in the Somalia’s capital.

Mogadishu nowadays sees a surge in bomb attacks by Al-Shabaab as the country’s leaders are consolidating their grip on the next elections.