Roadside blast leaves two soldiers wounded near Mogadishu

MOGADISHU, Somalia — At least two soldiers have been wounded on Sunday in a roadside bomb explosion near Afgoye town, some 30km south of the Somali capital Mogadishu.

Sunday’s explosion struck a motorcycle carrying the soldiers while heading to Afgoye town, a witness said.

He says the victims were taken into in a hospital.

No group has claimed the responsibility for the blast, but such attacks are often carried out by al Shabab — an al Qaeda — linked group in Somalia.

Sunday’s attack comes a day after 16 people were killed in a suicide bomb explosion in Baladweyne town.

