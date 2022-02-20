Sunday, Feb 20, 2022.

Somalia

Roadside blast leaves two soldiers wounded near Mogadishu

Tuuryare
MOGADISHU, Somalia — At least two soldiers have been wounded on Sunday in a roadside bomb explosion near Afgoye town, some 30km south of the Somali capital Mogadishu.

Sunday’s explosion struck a motorcycle carrying the soldiers while heading to Afgoye town, a witness said.

He says the victims were taken into in a hospital.

No group has claimed the responsibility for the blast, but such attacks are often carried out by al Shabab — an al Qaeda — linked group in Somalia.

Sunday’s attack comes a day after 16 people were killed in a suicide bomb explosion in Baladweyne town.

Tuuryare

Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu.
tuuryare10@gmail.com
https://mareeg.com
