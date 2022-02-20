Roadside blast leaves two soldiers wounded near Mogadishu

Read Time:29 Second
MOGADISHU, Somalia — At least two soldiers have been wounded on Sunday in a roadside bomb explosion near Afgoye town, some 30km south of the Somali capital Mogadishu.
Sunday’s explosion struck a motorcycle carrying the soldiers while heading to Afgoye town, a witness said.
He says the victims were taken into in a hospital.
No group has claimed the responsibility for the blast, but such attacks are often carried out by al Shabab — an al Qaeda — linked group in Somalia.
Sunday’s attack comes a day after 16 people were killed in a suicide bomb explosion in Baladweyne town.
