Recently released roadmap on Somalia's elections to be reviewed * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Recently released framework for elections will be reviewed thanks a tripartite meeting between Somali prime minister Mohamed Hussein, presidents of the regional state leaders and opposition figures in Mogadishu.

In a strongly worded press statement, the Council of presidential Candidates (CPC) which brings together more than 15 candidates including two former presidents, has rejected an election roadmap in which delegate lists would be determined by the regional states.

CPC warned that such election criteria will likely cause civil strife as the public and international partners were likely to lose confidence in the new administration.

“The Council is unequivocally opposed to the election protocols agreed upon by the National Consultative Forum,” the statement reads in part.

During last night dinner hosted by Galmudug state leader, Ahmed Abdi Kariye, the leaders reportedly discussed the concerns raided the opposition leaders.

“Mohamed Hussein Roble, Prime Minister of the FGS, Presidents of the regional States and the Union of Candidates attended a dinner hosted by the President of the Galmudug State of Somalia, Ahmed Abdi Kariye,” office of the prime minister said.

Last Sunday, PM Roble, five regional state leaders and Mogadishu mayor set out a new framework of elections as the country prepares for the lengthy Lower House elections, which will culminate in the election of a new president in October.

A communique from a two-day meeting between the leaders of National Consultative Council levelled out some of the sticky points, including the selection of delegates, election budget and security.

The Forum said the electoral delegates to vote for MPs will be determined by federal states.

They (delegates) will be selected by the traditional clan leaders and civil society actors from each clan to which a parliamentary seat is allocated.

The civil society actors participating in the selection of the delegates will be nominated by the Federal Electoral Implementation Team (FEIT).

Muqdisho-Somalia