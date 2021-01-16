 Rebuilding Somalia’s Broken Justice System * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Rebuilding Somalia’s Broken Justice System

Fixing the Politics, Policies and Procedures

Despite recent reforms, the formal justice system in Somalia is broken at the core, depriving equitable access to justice for millions of citizens. More than 10 years with no judicial system (1990- 2000) followed by 20 years of weak statutory courts (2000-2020) have had a profoundly deleterious
impact on the nation’s deeply decentralized judicial branch. As a result, a buffet of justice systems and alternative dispute mechanisms have flourished across the country, leading citizens to shop for the most favorable outcomes. This is compounded by a deep contestation over the interpretation of the provisional constitution and the ambiguous framework to establish the two most important judicial institutions: the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) and the Constitutional Court of Somalia
(CCoS). The federal parliament has yet to formally federalize the judicial branch as stipulated by the provisional constitution. Download the full report here. Source :√heritageinstitute.org

