Raila files court petition against presidential election results

Read Time: 2 Minute, 3 Second

Kenya. August.22.2022-Mareeg.com-By Bernard Mulwa.

The leadership of one Kenya movement, have today led by the presidential candidate Raila Odinga filed Presidential election petition at the supreme court of Kenya.

Raila said the action he has taken is perfectly in line with the stipulations of Kenya’s constitution on the solving elections disputes.

Raila also said that fighting and ending corruption in Kenya was their core agenda throughout their campaigns as a party.

The Presidential elections results that were announced by the IEBC represent that continuous straggle pitting the forces for democracy and good governance against the corruption cartels that are so determined that they will stop at nothing to take control of the government of this country.

“This is a do or die battle for the corruption cartels who have everything to lose to the forces of democracy takeover” he said in his speech.

Raila observed that the corruption cartels are prepared to compromise election systems, bribe election officials, make security systems look other way or even kill in order to find their way to power and their ill-gotten wealth and continue stealing from the public.

Raila accused the IEBC Chairman Mr. Wafula Chebukati, saying he believes this is what happened in this election.

For the sake of Kenya’s future, Raila warned that the corruption network in Kenya must not only be stopped but must also be crashed.

“This attempted choke of the country in this election has not been an isolated phenomenon, It has been in the works every electoral cycle, the corruption cartels has been intruding in to Kenya’s election by not only financing specific candidates but also by threatening or assassinating candidates and election officials”.

The corruption cartels have steadily been moving in to manipulating elections demands and have progressively reduced voter turnout in Kenya and at time the cartels have triggered intense conflicts between security forces and themselves as they strive to compromise elections.

He emphasized that slowly but steadily these forces are killing Kenya’s hard worn democracy and are trying to return Kenya in to a one party state

Addressing a press conference in Nairobi today Raila said “We refuse to allow Kenya to go on that direction, it must not happen and it will not happen”. Among his plans is to stop the corruption cartels from getting to the heart of Kenya and government.

Raila further warned that “This is the time to walk the talk”.

-END-