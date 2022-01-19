QRCS supports Yemeni refugees in Somalia

Read Time: 49 Second

Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has concluded a project to support income-generating projects for Yemeni refugee families in Somalia. Implemented by QRCS’s representative office in Somalia, the six-month project had a total budget of $55,570 (QR 202,552).

It benefits 20 poor families, or 140 persons, in addition to 35 indirect beneficiaries, from Yemeni refugee families at camps and poor Yemeni families in Mogadishu.

The results include launching trading projects for 20 families, rehabilitating 10 shops and renting 10 others for three months, training the families to better run their small businesses, and supplying goods and consumer items.

First, there was a field survey of the economic conditions of Yemenis to identify their basic needs.

Based on the findings, 20 Yemeni families were selected to have projects that would help them earn their living, depending on their respective fields of experience.

Then, 10 existing shops were rehabilitated, and other shops were rented for the families who did not have one.

