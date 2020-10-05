 Qatar renews support for Somalia * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Qatar renews support for Somalia

Qatar has renewed its support for brotherly Somalia and its continuation to provide the necessary support to contribute to building a state of institutions and the rule of law, which ensures that Somalis enjoy all their rights with respect for the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Somalia.

Qatar welcomed the Independent Expert on the Situation of Human Rights in Somalia Isha Dyfan’s acknowledgment of the progress made by the Somali authorities in extending the authority of the state by establishing governmental institutions and political processes, improving security, and demonstrating their commitment to human rights and social and economic development, as well as its willingness to conduct a constructive and cooperative dialogue with the United Nations human rights mechanisms and to submit periodic national reports to a number of these mechanisms.

This came in the State of Qatar’s speech delivered by HE the State of Qatar’s Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva Ambassador Ali bin Khalfan Al Mansouri, in an interactive dialogue with the Independent Expert on the Situation of Human Rights in Somalia, during the 45th session of the Human Rights Council.

Al Mansouri said, in order to preserve the gains and achievements that have been made, and to enhance the ability to face challenges, foremost among which are security threats, terrorism, the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, drought, floods and food insecurity, all Somali parties are called on to reject differences and strengthen efforts aimed at consolidating national reconciliation and moving forward with the political process.

He also renewed the State of Qatar’s call to the international community to provide support and technical assistance to enhance capacity-building for Somali institutions concerned with human rights, in order to help them develop their capabilities and efforts to implement their national and international obligations, in addition to continuing to provide relief and development aid.

Somali president arrives in Eritrea

Kenya says al Shabab threat reduced

Qatar’s Permanent Representative to the UN Office in Geneva expressed thanks to the Independent Expert on the Situation of Human Rights in Somalia Isha Dyfan for her efforts and review of her report on the situation of human rights in Somalia, and appreciated the conclusions and recommendations contained there in.

