Qatar gifts books, references to Somali Diplomatic Institute

Qatar has gifted the Diplomatic Institute of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia hundreds of books and scientific references in various fields of political science and strategic studies, provided by the Diplomatic Institute at the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a ceremony attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Somalia Ahmed Issa Awad, ambassador of Qatar to Somalia Hassan bin Hamza Hashem handed over the books and references to Director of the Somali Diplomatic Institute Yusuf Alasow Mohamud.

The Somali Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation extended his thanks to Qatar for its continued and diversified support to his country.

The Director of the Somali Diplomatic Institute also expressed his gratitude to Qatar for providing the institute with hundreds of valuable books and references that will benefit its cadres and contribute to the rehabilitation of the people of Somalia within their country.

Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) has fully rehabilitated and built the Diplomatic Institute of the Somali Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to reopen it again in December 2019 after being closed for a period of 29 years, as a part of a package of development projects provided by Qatar to the brothers in Somalia.

