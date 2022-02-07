Qatar condemns bomb attack on bus in Somalia

Read Time: 29 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — The State of Qatar has expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the bombing that targeted a bus near the city of Kismayo in southern Somalia, which resulted in two deaths and two injuries.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar’s firm position in rejecting violence and terrorism, regardless of the motives and reasons.

The Ministry expressed the condolences of the State of Qatar to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Somalia, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.

About Post Author Tuuryare Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @tuuryare_africa tuuryare10@gmail.com Whatup:00252615990842 tuuryare10@gmail.com https://mareeg.com