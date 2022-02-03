Qatar Charity provides aid to drought-affected Somalia

Read Time: 1 Minute, 37 Second

GARBAHAREY, Somalia – Qatar Charity (QC) has provided urgent relief aid to 6,000 drought-affected people in the city of Garbaharrey, Gedo region, in Somalia’s Jubaland State to help them meet their urgent needs.

The aid included food supplies sufficient for a family for a whole month, in addition to distributing potable water through tankers in the most affected areas, QC said in a statement.

The aid will continue to be distributed to families affected by drought in many other Somali states, including Galmudug, Puntland, South West State of Somalia, as well as in the suburbs of the capital, Mogadishu. Nearly 50,000 people are expected to benefit from the aid, the statement notes.

The beneficiaries expressed their happiness with this aid, thanking Qatar’s benefactors and QC for providing the humanitarian assistance they desperately need.

According to United Nations reports, nearly 1.4mn Somalis were displaced due to the drought in the first half of last year, and an estimated 3.2mn people are experiencing the cumulative impact of three consecutive below-average rainy seasons.

Qatar Charity is among the international organisations working to combat drought and desertification in several regions of the world. In this regard, it implements various projects, including drilling wells and constructing and equipping water purification plants, in addition to constructing sanitation facilities, and maintaining and rehabilitating water and sanitation facilities.

Qatar Charity said it attaches significant attention to the water sector of Somalia, which saw successive droughts. Last year, QC provided food assistance and drinking water in the outskirts of Kismayo, Jubaland, benefiting 1,800 people belonging to displaced families affected by drought. Qatar Charity drilled 27 wells in several regions of Somalia’s Hirshabelle State.

QC has implemented 421 water projects in Somalia, benefiting more than 1mn people in 2019. In 2018, it dug 44 artesian wells and 371 surface wells, in addition to digging six ponds in different governorates and regions of Somalia.

