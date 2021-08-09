Puntland stands by PM Roble in staff-off with Farmaajo * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Puntland has thrown its weight behind Prime Minister Mohamed Roble amid a fall-out with outgoing president Mohamed Farmaajo.

A statement from the easterly state in the wake of a political outburst between Roble and Farmaajo hailed the PM for his role in steering the country in the right direction since taking office last July.

“The Puntland government congratulates Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble for leading the country in this transition period, implementing elections and strengthening Somalia’s diplomatic relations with the world,” the statement read in part.

The Abdullahi Deni administration added that it has faith in Roble’s administration as it seeks to correct the ills of the current administration. The State has also called on all federal states to support him during this tough political season.

On Saturday, the outgoing President, Mohammed Abdullahi Faarmajo issued a decree putting a caveat on all local and international bilateral agreements in a move viewed by Roble as a plot to frustrate him from carrying out his duties as Prime Minister.

In what was seen as defiance to Faarmajo’s directive, the Prime Minister directed his cabinet to continue carrying its duties as usual insisting that the Council of Ministers had full mandate until a new government is ushered in.

“In accordance with Article 97, Clause 1 of the Provisional Constitution, the executive power of the Federal Republic shall be vested in the Council of Ministers, which shall act in accordance with the constitution, and shall have the highest the authority,” Roble said in a statement. “The government is also responsible for enforcing the law, maintaining security, protecting the interests of the country and the People of Somalia, and the National Constitution mandates the Federal Government to negotiate foreign aid, trade treaties or important issues in relation to international agreements.”

Roble, who has been in office for barely 10 months, has seen an agreement between the opposition and the government being signed paving way for elections. Senatorial elections have already commenced in two states.

Muqdisho-Soomaaliya