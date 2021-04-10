 Puntland Presidency transferring weapons and equipments to Somalia’s opposition * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia


Puntland Presidency transferring weapons and equipments to Somalia’s opposition

Somalia
By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0
Puntland administration is planning to arm Mogadishu-based opposition groups to fight the federal government of Somalia.

The weapons which came into Puntland possession were purchased in Galkayo by Puntland’s finance minister, Hasan Shire Abgaal. These weapons are meant to be transferred to the opposition in Mogadishu to fight against the somali security forces.

It’s yet not clear how this weapons will be transported to Mogadishu since its believed that the federal government is aware of it.

Puntland’s objective to arm opposition to the federal government is to create instability in Mogadishu and instigate civil war in order to collapse the government where Deni’s ultimate aim is to remove Farmajo from power.

A committee (from Puntland) has been appointed to purchase and transfer the weapons to Mogadishu opposition groups and this committee members are:

  1. Finance minister Hasan Shire Abgaal
  2. Hasan Adullahi Deni, president Deni’s brother,
  3. Abdikariin Husein Gure (Shaacuur) , Aaranjaan representative in Mudug region.
  4. Ali-Said Abdulqadir Jama (Said-Fadi) Gara’ad port project manager.

All the members of this committee are former allies of Jama Ali Jama group who had close relations with the Arta government. Deni’s administration is closely linked with part of the Mogadishu opposition that he had relations with since Arta days.

Similarly, the president of puntland, Said Abdullahi Deni, maintains close relations with Damu Jadiid faction who they have financial, political and security cooperation.

Puntland president has become a hardliner opposed to elections taking place in Somalia and to achieve that objective he is planning to cause uprising in Mogadishu in order to depose Farmajo from power.

Hassan Shire Abgaal
Hassan Abdullahi Deni
Ali Saed Abdulkadir Jama
Abdikarin Hussein Gure
Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

Leave A Reply

More Stories

UK pledges urgent life-saving aid for families hit by…

Inter-State tourney: Banadir, Puntland, South West and…

Press Notice – UK Minister for Africa Visits Somalia…

Somali FM meets with Turkish envoy in Mogadishu

Somali Inter-state football tournament 2020 fixtures…

Somalia expels Kenyan envoy, recalls its ambassador to…

FIFA President confirms Somalia, 21 other national teams…

Somalia: President Farmajo Mocks Opposition Leaders Who…

Deadly blast kills soldiers in Somalia

Somalia concerned over unfolding situation in Ethiopia

Somali groups explore ways to increase women’s participation…

AMISOM STATEMENT ON DEATH OF FORMER PRESIDENT JERRY RAWLINGS

Somalia readies for holding elections

Somalia is ready for the forthcoming elections

Somali regional minister survives assassination

AMISOM supports Beletweyne youth with sports equipment

African Union troops to tighten security ahead of elections…

Thirty five new football referees sat for training course in…

Grenade explosion leaves 3 people wounded in Kismayo

Deadly blast kills 2 soldiers in Somalia

1 of 262

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.