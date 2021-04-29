 Puntland haunted by reports of arms trafficking to Mogadishu opposition groups * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Mareeg Media
Somalia


Puntland haunted by reports of arms trafficking to Mogadishu opposition groups

Somalia
By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

Puntland officials disturbed by media reports of their purchase of weapons to support Mogadishu opposition militia against the federal government of Somalia.

Recently there were reports of Puntland’s top officials who were tasked to purchase weapons and military equipments to be shipped to Mogadhu to support anti-federal government armed opposition groups.

Those weapons that they bought were brought to Mogadishu and it’s some of the weapons that opposition militias used to fuel the violence which took place in Mogadishu on Sunday.

The Puntland officials who are in charge of the weapons and ammunition purchase project are finance minister Xasan Shire Abgaal, president Deni’s brother, Xasan Abdullahi Deni and Gara’ad port manager Ali-Said Abdulqadir Jaamac (Said Fadi).

Read More
Af Soomaali

Deg Deg: Dr Buuralne oo lagu dilay Muqdisho

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0
Somalia

FESOJ Conducts Virtual Training on Safety Procedure on…

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

Exposed by widespread media reports on their arms trafficking clandestine operations, the three officials offered to silence the websites and all the other media sources that reported about their weapons smuggling activities. They use all sorts of tactics that include bribery, intimidation and using their networks to kill the reports and stop further reporting on the matter.

 

Puntland president Said Abdullahi deni who lived in the Gulf countries is using repression and high-handed tactics to suppress free media. He felt exposed by media reports of his association with armed factions in Mogadishu, the opposition groups in Mogadishu, especially Damu Jadid islamist group as well as UAE.

Deni’s repression against free press has led to the arrest of several stringers, attacks against media infrastructure and equipment to silence local media.

The three senior Puntland officials named above are also involved in disinformation campaign to recruiting local media to broadcast and spread positive reports and denials of their involvement in Puntland’s arms trafficking project to support armed opposition groups in Mogadishu to cause more violence.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

Leave A Reply

More Stories

4 years later President Farmajo fulfills the hopes and…

Dagaal Culus oo ka dhacay Baydhabo, xilli looga diyaar…

Askari dil u geystay shacab ah oo lagu riday xukun nolol…

Turkey, UN condemn suicide attack in Somalia

Somali PM makes surprise visit to US military base

Xukuumadda oo si kulul uga hadashay Qaraxii lagu dilay…

UK pledges urgent life-saving aid for families hit by…

Inter-State tourney: Banadir, Puntland, South West and…

Press Notice – UK Minister for Africa Visits Somalia…

Somali FM meets with Turkish envoy in Mogadishu

Somali Inter-state football tournament 2020 fixtures…

Somalia expels Kenyan envoy, recalls its ambassador to…

FIFA President confirms Somalia, 21 other national teams…

Somalia: President Farmajo Mocks Opposition Leaders Who…

Deadly blast kills soldiers in Somalia

Somalia concerned over unfolding situation in Ethiopia

Somali groups explore ways to increase women’s participation…

AMISOM STATEMENT ON DEATH OF FORMER PRESIDENT JERRY RAWLINGS

Somalia readies for holding elections

Somalia is ready for the forthcoming elections

1 of 262

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.