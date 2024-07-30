Prime Minister Hamsa Abdi Barre Visits Kismayo to Bolster Anti-Terrorism Efforts

Read Time: 1 Minute, 24 Second

The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Hamsa Abdi Barre and a delegation including the Ministers of Defense and Security were warmly welcomed in the city of Kismayo, the headquarters of the Jubbaland.

Officials led by Jubbaland President Ahmed Mohamed Islam, other people welcomed Prime Minister Hamse and his delegation at Kismayo airport.

Mr. Hamsa Abdi Barre, who is wearing the uniform of the Army, arrived there to encourage the National Army and the Jubbaland Army in their operations against the Khawarij.

The National and Jubbaland forces have recently carried out operations there that killed more than 150 terrorists, and arrested a number of others.

During his visit, Prime Minister Hamsa met with local leaders and military officials to discuss the ongoing efforts to combat terrorism in the region. He praised the bravery and dedication of the soldiers, emphasizing the importance of unity and cooperation in the fight against extremism.

The Prime Minister also discussed the need for continued support and collaboration between the Federal Government and the regional administration in Jubbaland. He highlighted the importance of working together to ensure peace and stability in the country.

After his meetings in Kismayo, Prime Minister Hamsa expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality he received. He reiterated his commitment to supporting the efforts of the National Army and the Jubbaland Army in their fight against terrorism.

As he prepared to depart, the Prime Minister promised to continue working closely with the leaders in Jubbaland to address security challenges and promote development in the region. His visit to Kismayo was seen as a positive step towards strengthening cooperation and coordination in the fight against terrorism in Somalia.

About Post Author A Loyal http://mareeg