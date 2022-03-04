Press Release: Update on the Situation of Somali Nationals in Ukraine

Read Time: 1 Minute, 2 Second

The embassies of the Federal Republic of Somalia in Germany, Belgium and Serbia have established effective communication channels with displaced Somali nationals from Ukraine in Poland, Romania, and Serbia.

The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Somalia in Belgium has also established a temporary consular service desk along the Poland-Ukraine border (Hala Kijowska Reception Center) in Warsaw.

Forty Somali nationals have arrived safely in Romania, a further four in Germany, and an additional seven will arrive in Poland once their identification documents are processed. In addition, the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Somalia in Belgium has facilitated twenty-four Somali nationals to acquire documentation papers in the past 48 hours.

The host States’ will welcome Somali students arriving in Romania, Hungary, and Serbia who wish to continue their studies. Somalia will provide consular services to the students, and other support required will be provided by the host States’.

To register your interest in continuing studying in the aforementioned States, kindly fill in your details in the form below. We urge displaced Somali students in Ukraine who want to continue pursuing their higher education to get in touch with the nominated focal point at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation below:

About Post Author Abdiaziiz Loyal abdiazizh99@gmail.com