President Farmajo plans to deploy foreign troops to Gedo – Jubaland

MOGADISHU, Somalia – The election standoff in the Gedo region seems far from over after Jubaland accused Somalia President Mohamed Farmaajo of planning to deploy foreign troops.

This comes barely three days after reports of a closed-door security meeting in Dolow center by the Ethiopian top security team led by Gen Tashuma Ayelo, Somalia MP and representative of President Farmajo Abdullahi Kulane Jiis, and the head of Ethiopia Somali regional Liyuu police commander Mohamed Ahmed Haji.

Horn of Africa security analyst Rashid Abdi said in a tweet that Ethiopian military intelligence met Kulane and a plan hatched to disrupt the elections, prepare for the insertion of Eritrean-trained troops, put a contingency plan in place to give Farmaajo a safe exit via Gedo.

Former Hirshabele president Mohamed Abdi Waare told Somali Universal TV the meeting was convened to strategize the deployment of Ethiopia and Eritrean forces, Liyuu regional police, and clan militia trained and marshaled in Baydhabo in Somalia.

“ We are aware of all the desperate measures of President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo to rig in MPs in the delayed 16 slots of the Gedo region using fear and foreign militia”, Waare said.

He said Farmaajo is losing the battle with Jubaland president Ahmed Madobe over influence in the Gedo region, forcing him to use the foreign militia to influence and destabilize Jubaland.

Jubaland presidential public relations adviser Abdirashid Danane said the federal state is aware of the deployment of foreign troops and interferences on the parliamentary elections that were to be held in Garbaharey.

He said Jubaland wants President Farmajo to desist from such interference and deployment of foreign troops.

“ We have the Kenyan troops under Amisom that have played a great role in restoring peace and stability. Jubaland also has enough security officers who are commensurate to any security challenge. Deploying more foreign troops is not advisable”, Danane said.

Speaking to SSTV, Danane said Jubaland was fully prepared to hold the 16 parliamentary elections in Garbaharey in peace.

Sources: The Star

