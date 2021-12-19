President Farmajo meets Somali community in Turkey

Read Time: 45 Second

ISTANBUL, Turkey – The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has on Sunday met with members of the Somali community in Turkey.

President Farmajo briefed the members of the community on the overall situation in the country and the progress made by his government and the plans ahead.

Mr. Farmajo urged them to take advantage of the business, educational and investment opportunities available in Turkey.

He also called on both Somali community and business entrepreneurs in Turkey to help families facing food and water shortages due to a devastating drought in Somalia.

For their part, the Somali community briefed the President on their situation in Turkey, and shared their concerns and what needs to be done.

Somali president and his delegation have arrived in Istanbul on Thursday, where they attended the third Turkey-Africa Partnership Summit, hosted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Mareeg Online

Istanbul, Turkey

About Post Author Tuuryare Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @tuuryare_africa tuuryare10@gmail.com Whatup:00252615990842 tuuryare10@gmail.com http://mareeg.com