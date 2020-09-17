Poisonous Gas Not Tear Gas * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

For many decades governments around the world, especially in the USA,

have fired tens of thousands of rounds of CS gas at their own people

in an attempt to control “civil unrest”. The media falsely labels CS

gas as “tear gas” rather than calling it what it is, poisonous gas.

The original tear gas was relatively benign, irritating the eyes and

mucus tissues but was not poisonous. CS gas, on the other hand, will

kill you if you are exposed to enough of it.

CS gas is so toxic that it has been banned under international

conventions governing the laws of war. In other words the USA, or any

government signitory to these pacts, is not permitted to use CS gas in

wartime against soldiers or civilians. To do so would be a War Crime

or Crime Against Humanity. Yet these same governments commit Crimes

Against Humanity almost every day, not hesitating to use poisonous CS

gas against their own people.

In war or peace CS gas, or any poisonous gas, is mainly a weapon of

terror, to inflict fear on your “enemies”. It is used by governments

to punish their populations for opposing government policies and

daring to take to the streets in protest. By using poisonous gas on

their people the powers that be are trying to terrorise you, to hurt

you enough that you will cease and desist, that you will stop

resisting their control and kneel down in submission. This is a form

of state terrorism and must be identified as such.

I live in Eritrea, a country that is vociferously labelled a

dictatorial police state, a supporter of “terrorism” even, by the

human rights mob. Yet in almost 30 years of independence the Eritrean

government has never once used poisonous CS gas against the Eritrean

people. Not once. Eritrea is the only country in Africa, one of a few

in the world even, to have never done so.

The use of poisonous gas on the field of battle against soldiers and

civilians alike has been outlawed as a barbaric, inhumane act by

international treaty yet so called “democratic governments” use it

against their own people at the drop of a hat.

Recently a few brave souls in the USA have raised calls for the

abolition of the use of poisonous CS gas, “tear gas” as the media

falaciously calls it, by the police and army against the American

people taking to the streets to demand an end to police murders. As

expected even the so called “liberal” politicians are not willing to

support these efforts to end this inhumane, illegal practice. Under

the rules of “population control”, maintaining “law and order”, the

use of poisonous CS gas must and will be continued.

Its all about “protecting private property” as the hysterical ravings

of the media and politicians so aptly demonstrate. The militarized

police forces can kill with impunity, commit Crimes Against Humanity

by using poisonous gas on the people with little protest for years but

let a few protesters break windows or loot stores and their howls go

off the charts.

Back in 1990 a fearless journalist named Doug Valentine published what

is one of, if not the most, authoritative sources on the Central

Intelligence Agency. At the end of his book, entitled “The Phoenix

Program” which details how the CIA tried to use “population control”

in Vietnam to prevent a national liberation struggle from succeeding,

he predicted that one day the USA would see militarized police using

armored vehicles to suppress dissent just like the CIA has directed

around the world. Today that prediction has become everyday reality in

the streets of America, with rubber bullets, batons and poisonous gas

backed by armored vehicles being used against protesters on an almost

daily basis. These day just by looking you cant tell Bogota, Columbia

from Portland, Oregon.

When people ask me if I ever think about relocating from here in

Eritrea back to the USA all I have to do is turn on the TV and see

what the National Security Establishment has done in the USA, with

brutality and state terror in action across the country. No matter the

economic damage done to Eritrea by UNjust Sanctions or the damage done

by western industrial instigated global climate disaster the choice

for us is easy. We prefer to live in a humane country where our

leaders put the needs of the people, with the poorest coming first, at

the head of their agenda. No state terrorism in the form of poisonous

gas used against our people, not once.

Thomas C. Mountain is an historian and educator who has been living

and reporting from Eritrea since 2006. He can be only be contacted at

thomascmountain at g mail dot com