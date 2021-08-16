 PM Roble jets off to Egypt * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
PM Roble jets off to Egypt

Somalia
By MM 0

Somali Prime Minister Mohammed Hussein Roble has this morning left for Cairo, Egypt on an official invitation by the President of Egypt Abdel Fattah Al-sisi.

The main agenda for Roble’s visit to Egypt is not yet clear as this comes barely days after his official three day trip to Kenya at the invitation of President Uhuru Kenyatta. The two leaders met and agreed to reset the relationship between the two countries and pledged to ensure the establishment of concrete bilateral ties.

The Prime Minister leaves at a critical time when the country is still holding Upper House elections while the dispute between the Somaliland election commissions still remains unresolved. Among the key states that have just concluded the senatorial polls are Puntland and Southwest.

Roble’s visit comes days after holding a meeting with the Egyptian Ambassador to Somalia, Mohamed Ibrahim Nasr at his office in Mogadishu on August 7. The two also discussed how to strengthen the ties existing between the two countries and Cairo promised to deliver Covid-19 supplies to Mogadishu to help fight the pandemic.

Muqdisho-Somalia

 

