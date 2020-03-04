Pakistan, Somalia discuss on military training

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali commander of Air Force, Brigadier General Mohamed Sheikh has held talks his Pakistani counterpart Mujahid Anwar Khan in the capital of Islamabad.

Mohamed Sheikh and Anwar Khan Anwar focused their discussion on ways to further enhance mutual cooperation between Islamabad and Mogadishu.

Khan has offered support and cooperation to Somali Air Force in the field of military training.

For his part, Mohamed Sheikh hailed the offer and also thanked his counterpart for the support.

He also lauded the glorious history of Pakistan Air Force and also acknowledged the endeavors made by the PAF in modernization and indigenization of its fleet in recent years.

He says it highlights the cordial relations between Pakistan and Somalia.