OIC condemns terrorist attack in Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia — OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on January 12 which claimed eight lives in the capital Mogadishu.

Expressing condolences to the families of the victims, Brahim wished speedy recovery for those injured.

He says the OIC condemns any form of terrorism and supports the Somalian government’s efforts to confront such attacks.

The bombing, part of a string of attacks claimed by al Shabab, an al Qaeda linked group.

The extremist group’s attacks have gripped Somalia in recent months as the country’s leaders struggle to resolve a political crisis that has distracted the government from the deteriorating security situation.

In a statement, al Shabab group said the target was a convoy carrying foreign officials, with some reports suggested that UN staff members were targeted.

But, the UN mission in Somalia, said that none of its personnel was targeted in the blast.

Mogadishu has seen terrorist attacks for the past weeks, with dozens lost their lives as the country’s leaders signed an agreement to conclude parliamentary elections by February this year.

