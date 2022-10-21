Read Time: 4 Minute, 3 Second

Description: Having trouble withdrawing money from Odibets? This article guides you through the withdrawal process and possible withdrawal charges.

Football betting is a fast-growing market in the world, especially in Africa. As many people in the region know, Odibets is a mobile sports betting site available in Ghana and Kenya, although they are more popular in Kenya, with a much bigger fan base. They offer bets on different sports with great market options, valuable odds, and easy withdrawal methods.

Odibets is one of the sportsbooks that offer free bets with no deposit, as new customers can get attractive promotions and welcome bonuses for sign-up. They are also one of the top online betting sites in Kenya that offer SMS betting options. Creating an account on Odibets is very easy. You only need a phone number!

In odibets, the lowest amount you can withdraw is 100 KHS, while the maximum amount withdrawable is 1000000 KHS. Odibets offers an immediate withdrawal feature and the security of your money is guaranteed.

What are withdrawal methods in Odibets? (H2)

There are two withdrawal methods available on Odibets Kenya. The web service and SMS options. Both methods have different processes, but the withdrawal requests are processed immediately. Below, we look at the instructions to follow when placing withdrawal requests on these options.

The web service method is also known as the Mpesa withdrawal service. It is a mobile money withdrawal option, popular among Kenyans with a Mpesa account. This method requires you to use the internet, so you should have a working internet connection. To make a withdrawal, go to Odibets.com on your device, where you’d receive a prompt to log in. After you input your login details, Choose “withdrawal” from the menu, then input the amount you intend to withdraw. Select request withdrawal to confirm your request. This method is fast and easy and does not require your registered mobile number.

SMS is the other withdrawal option. You do not need an internet connection for this method, but you are going to be charged by your service provider. To withdraw using this method, text “W#Amount” to 29680, the odibets paybill number. Make sure the mobile number you are sending the SMS from is the same number as the one on your odibets account.

Remember that the minimum withdrawal amount is 100 KHS. The SMS option is available to bettors without a Mpesa account or internet connection, although service charges apply in this method.

What are charges depending on the withdrawal method in Odibets? (H2)

There are no direct charges when withdrawing funds on Odibets. But you are required to place bets with all deposited funds before requesting a withdrawal, otherwise, you would incur a charge on the withdrawal amount, and wouldn’t get full value.

SMS charges from your service provider may apply when using the SMS method, unlike the web withdrawal method.

In cases where Odibets incurs charges in failed transactions like charge-backs or fund reversals concerning your account, the bookie can charge you for the amount incurred.

Do you need to finish the verification and KYC for withdrawing funds? (H2)

KYC (Know your customer) and verification are vital before placing withdrawal requests on odibets. Unverified accounts cannot make successful withdrawals. Odibets conducts identity and addresses verification checks. In cases where Odibets asks for verification, you would need to complete it before making a withdrawal. Withdrawal requests would be pending if your details have not been verified.

Are there certain Odibets T&Cs considering withdrawal you need to know? (H2)

Like every company, Online sportsbooks have T&Cs you should be aware of to have a good betting experience.

Withdrawal payments can only be made, in the name of and to the registered account holder. Odibets would only pay winnings into the account from which the deposit was made. This means that you cannot use an account with a different name for withdrawing funds.

After depositing funds, you must bet the whole value of the funds, before requesting a withdrawal. In cases where the full value of deposited funds isn’t used before a withdrawal, Odibets would make a charge on the requested amount, and a subsequent reduction in the withdrawal amount requested.

Odibets warns against the deposition of funds by customers to reach the minimum withdrawal amount. It can lead to the closure of your betting accounts and confiscation of funds.

Withdrawal requests can be pending in cases where Odibets needs to confirm the address of a punter. After confirmation, you can receive your funds.

What are the timelines of your withdrawals depending on the payment method? (H2)

Odibets have one of the fastest withdrawal methods in Kenya. The withdrawal requests are processed within minutes, and the process from requests to receipt of funds takes less than five minutes, irrespective of the payment option.

About Post Author A warsame Published by A Warsame is senior Editor and managing Director of Mareeg Media Whatup :+447737886245 warsame@mareeg.com https://www.mareeg.com