NUJ KADUNA CRISIS: Court Summons Asmau,Abdulwaheed( AZ),Amos, Others Over Alleged Criminal Conspiracy

In the aftermath of the reported illegal entry into the premises of the Nigeria Union of Journalists ( kaduna), Kaduna State Council and for swearing in of the Chris Isiguzo led faction after the official swearing of Hajia Farida Abubakar as the Chairman, five persons has been slammed with charges bothering on theft, criminal trespass and related charges .

The summons which originated from the Magistrate Court in Barnawa was

filed on December 20, 2021 by counsel to the complainants, Barrister Ben Churchill, signed by the Registrar on December 21, the defendants were alleged to have on December 16, 2021, being summoned to answer on charges bordering on (1) CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY

, (2) THEFT,

(3) CRIMINAL TRESPASS,

(4) MISCHIEF,

(5) GIVING OF FALSE INFORMATION WITH INTENT TO MISLEAD A PUBLIC SERVANT and (

6) INFLUENCING THE COURSE OF JUSTICE Contrary and Punishable under SECTION 149

ALL OF THE KADUNA STATE PENAL CODE LAW No. 5 OF 2017

It reads partly:

“The complainants complained against the defendants that prior to the 17/12/2021 and thereafter, the defendants in a bid to cause mischief and in usurping constitutional powers, functions and mandate of the complainants, conspired among themselves and armed with offensive tools of destruction, invaded the state council premises of the complainants at no 14A Muhammadu Buhari Way (Waff Road) Kaduna, with intent to breach or disturb the leadership of the Kaduna State Council of the union.

That in continuous effort at hatching their conspiracy and in perfect execution of the herein below stated criminal conducts, the defendants recruited some more few and disgruntled members of the complainants state council association (now at large) and with the aid of yet to be ascertained security agencies, furnished with false information, invaded, trespassed and entered into the complainants office, destroying the keys and hard locks used by the complainants in securing the safety of the complainants secretariat and taking away and/or causing the dishonest disappearance of documents and properties of the complainants state leadership of the union.

That as if the above was not enough, the Defendants in influencing the course

justice for purposes of causing mischief and their false bid at fraudulently seizing the Kaduna State Council of the union and it’s constitutional leadership and in total unwarranted barbaric action and on the face of the pending High Court Suit No KDH KAD 1244/2021 Between the third claimant Vs National President (NUJ) &

Others over the enforcement and guaranteeing of the Complainant’s Fundamental Rights and Freedoms, did instigate by employing in the use of unlawful agents to

undermine, threatened with sanctions and violation of the inalienable rights and

Freedoms of the State leadership of the Union and that of several other members of the State Union and other persons at large, associated or connected with the said State leadership.

That based on the foregoing, the Defendants are said to have committed the

following Offences:

(1) CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY: Contrary to SECTION 58 and Punishable under

SECTION 59

(2) THEFT: Contrary to SECTION 270(1) and Punishable under SECTION 271

(3) CRIMINAL TRESPASS: Contrary to SECTION 327 and Punishable under SECTION 333

(4) MISCHIEF: Contrary to SECTION 312 and Punishable under SECTION 313

(5) GIVING OF FALSE INFORMATION WITH INTENT TO MISLEAD A

PUBLIC SERVANT: Contrary and Punishable under SECTION 105

(6) INFLUENCING THE COURSE OF JUSTICE Contrary and Punishable under SECTION 149

ALL OF THE KADUNA STATE PENAL CODE LAW No. 5 OF 2017

DATED THIS. 20th

DAY OF December 2021″

According to the summons, the defendants are all expected to appear before the court on January 6, 2021.

Our correspondent who sighted a copy of the summons, reports that five defendants, Malam Mohammed Tukur Umar, Malam Abdulrasaq Bello, Mr. Amos Mathew, Malam Abdulhamed aka AZ and Malama Asmau Yaú Halilu were summoned by the court.

It could be recalled that the on December 16, the Credentials Commitee headed by Evangelist Mordecai Ibrahim swore in Farida Abubakar as the Chairman of NUJ Kaduna while the outgoing Chairman, also handed over the keys and official documents of the council to the new chairman.

In bizarre twist, another faction later in the day stormed the NUJ premises broke the locks, forcibly gaining entry and swore in Hajiya Asmau Yawo Halilu.

