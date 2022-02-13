NNPP Launches New Media Outfit, Invites public to attend occassion

Read Time: 36 Second

The New Nigeria people’s Party (NNPP) set to launch NNPP Television toand to Commission the Media and Publicity Directorate of the National Secretariat

According to Rev. Emmanuel Magba, the Publicity Secretary of the Party, the launching of the media project shall be under the distinguished Chairmanship of AMB. Hon. Sampson Uchenna Charles (Sami Charles) and the set date is Saturday 26th February 2022.

Rev Magba also said that the time of the launch is 11:00am at the Conference Hall of New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) At NNPP National Secretariat, Willand Plaza, By Sharaton Junction, Wuse Zone 4, Abuja Nigeria.

The chief host of the occasion is Dr. Boniface Okechukwu Aniebonam.

