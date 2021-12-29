NISA says ex-al Shabab co-founder will remain in jail

Read Time: 49 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Somali intelligence and National Security Agency [NISA] has released a comprehensive report about an ex-al Shabab leader Mukhtar Robow’s detention after ministry of security demanded a clarification on why he has been under house arrest in Mogadishu.

In a statement, the intelligence agency says Robow was in good health and had regular medical check-ups.

The spy agency says he would remain in jail as he did not meet conditions for defection.

The agency added that it spends $7,000 on his life every month, and has access to family visits.

Robow has been in undisclosed detention cell for the last three years in Mogadishu.

He was detained by Ethiopian troops under AU force on 2018 while running to contest public office in region state of Somalia.

Row was then airlifted to Mogadishu on suspicion of bringing weapons and militants in Baidoa town.

Baidoa a town in south west state lies some 250km south west of Somali capital Mogadishu.

About Post Author Tuuryare Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @tuuryare_africa tuuryare10@gmail.com Whatup:00252615990842 tuuryare10@gmail.com https://mareeg.com