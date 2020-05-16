Nicholas Musonye announces his candidacy for FKF presidency

Mareeg.com-Former CECAFA General Secretary, Nicholas Musonye, has announced his intention to run for the presidency of Football Kenya Federation, during an interview with Nation TV on Friday.

Nicholas Musonye said that he has two main priories to help develop football in his country. “My priority number one is youth development and governance is priority number two for me. Candidates for the post can say the same thing, but the question is how are you going to implement it? I have the structure of how to implement it, so my main concerns are youth development and governance” Musonye stated.

He said that if the federation gets any money from FIFA or from the government, it will be used for where it was supposed to be spent.

Musonye, who has more than twenty years of football management experience, has been working at CECAFA since 1998, first serving as executive officer and then as General Secretary from 2001 until his resignation from the post in March this year.

If elected to the post, Musonye, who has an extensive football management experience, hopes to lead Football Kenya Federation with consultations, saying that giving all concerned parts the opportunity to play a role in the development of Kenyan football is important.

Mr Musonye’s announcement to stand for the top position comes as the football governing body of Kenya has been in turmoil for the past several months after its mandate ended and it failed to hold free and fair elections.

In the first two weeks of March this year, FKF organised the election of its regional branches, but it was nullified by the Sports Disputes Tribunal in Kenya, which also called on FIFA to form a normalisation committee for FKF after its mandate ended.

By Shafi’i Mohyaddin Abokar