Newly appointed US ambassador arrives in Somalia

Read Time: 2 Minute, 24 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia – The U.S. Embassy in Mogadishu is pleased to announce the arrival of Ambassador Larry E. André, Jr. Ambassador André is a career diplomat with extensive experience on the African continent, including two previous ambassadorships in Djibouti and Mauritania. He is keen to present his credentials to the Federal Government of Somalia.

Ambassador André is enthusiastic to begin work in Somalia. He had responsibility for Somali affairs when he served as Political Counselor at U.S. Embassy Nairobi from 2006 to 2008, representing the United States at international conferences on the Somalia peace process and regularly meeting with Somali leaders. In 2007, Ambassador André set up the Somali Affairs Unit, which eventually became U.S. Mission Somalia.

Ambassador André arrives at a crucial time for Somalia’s federal elections. He welcomes the commitment of Somalia’s leaders to complete the House of the People elections by February 25. He is eager to work in partnership with the Somali people and their state and federal governments to advance our shared objective of Somalia’s revival as a secure, prosperous, and democratic nation.

Who is Larry E. André, Jr?

Ambassador Larry E. André, Jr., a career member of the Senior Foreign Service, class of Minister-Counselor, previously served as Ambassador, U.S. Embassy Djibouti; Ambassador, U.S. Embassy Nouakchott; Chargé d’Affaires, U.S. Embassy South Sudan; Deputy Chief of Mission, U.S. Embassy Dar es Salaam; Political Counselor, U.S. Embassy Nairobi; Deputy Chief of Mission, U.S. Embassy Freetown; Regional Environment Officer for East Africa covering 14 countries from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; and Management Officer at U.S. Embassy Conakry. He also served at U.S. Missions to Iraq, Bangladesh, Cameroon, and Nigeria. He served domestically as Director, Office of the Special Envoy for Sudan and South Sudan; Deputy Director, African Affairs Bureau’s Executive Office, and as Deputy Director, Office of West African Affairs.

Prior to joining the Foreign Service, Ambassador André worked in Chad on post-war reconstruction and served both as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Senegal and as Peace Corps staff in Washington, DC. He holds an International M.B.A. from Arizona State University/Thunderbird School of Global Management (1988) and a B.A. in Political Science from Claremont McKenna College (1983). He speaks French. He, his wife Ouroukou, and their son Isidore reside in Caldwell County, Texas.

Prior Somalia Experience: Ambassador André had responsibility for Somali Affairs when he served as Political Counselor at U.S. Embassy Nairobi, Kenya (2006-08), representing the United States at international conferences on the Somalia peace process and regularly meeting with Somali leaders. He set up the Somali Affairs Unit in 2007, which eventually evolved into U.S. Mission Somalia. In 2001, when he served at U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, he visited Puntland, northern Somalia.

About Post Author Tuuryare Abdirisaq is , a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @tuuryare_africa tuuryare10@gmail.com Whatup:00252615990842 tuuryare10@gmail.com https://mareeg.com