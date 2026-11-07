New EU Ambassador Discusses Media Freedom

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MOGADISHU, Somalia — The European Union’s new ambassador to Somalia, László Máthé, met journalists in Mogadishu to discuss press freedom and challenges facing the country’s media sector.

The meeting at the EU Delegation headquarters provided an opportunity for journalists to discuss working conditions, support for women reporters and access to reliable information.

Omar Faruk Osman, secretary-general of the National Union of Somali Journalists (NUSOJ), welcomed the meeting, saying direct engagement could help the ambassador understand journalists’ experiences.

Osman said journalists needed freedom, safety and decent working conditions to perform their duties, while the public depended on reliable information to make informed decisions.

He said these conditions were essential for strengthening democracy and helping Somalia build a more stable and peaceful society through independent journalism.

The discussions also addressed the challenges facing women journalists and the importance of supporting their participation in Somalia’s media industry and public debate.

Participants examined the spread of misinformation and disinformation, discussing how false information can undermine public trust and complicate access to accurate reporting.

The meeting also considered how efforts to counter false information could protect media freedom while encouraging responsible journalism and ensuring access to trustworthy information.

NUSOJ described the meeting as a constructive opportunity to discuss challenges facing Somali journalists and the media’s role in informing the public.

The union said engagement with international partners could help strengthen understanding of journalists’ working conditions and the importance of media freedom in Somalia.

About Post Author Farah Ali Farah Ali contributes to Mareeg.com and has worked with other local and international media outlets. http://mareeg.com