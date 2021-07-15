Mercenary Matt Bryden (SAHAN Research) proves desperate loser! * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Any reasonable person will see and take Matt Bryden’s (TPLF) editorial in SAHAN’s Somali Wire publication for what it is – the shoddy work of political hitmen. Why is it so? Because Matt Bryden is not a Somali. He also engages for TPLF on a long-term retainer basis. It’s so much of an involvement in another country for a foreigner of undeclared or no known official governmental belonging.

To the extent of his desperation, Matt Bryden’s diatribe against Farmaajo and Fahad has therefore sour grapes at it’s core. Because Matt is unethical, immoral, & corrupt he will rather die than ever reveal his many conflicts of interest with Farmaajo’s administration.

His SAHAN reconnaissance vessel had been banned and all its rent seekers declared unwanted in Somalia after crossing paths with the administration, personally costing Matt Bryden’s lucrative contracts that ran into millions of US dollars. There is now a pending espionage-related court case against SAHAN’s top six freeloaders led by Matt Bryden. For this alone Matt is an interested party with a certain outcome in mind about Somalia politics to write anything reasonable about Somalia. This is a clear case of one’s right to freedom of expression overlaps another, at the personal level.

To make clear political sense out of Matt Bryden’s rantings and his relationship with the relationship between TPLF and Somalia, it can be likened to that between Israel and Palestine. Just picture in your mind’s eye an analyst for Hamas, whose background remains a guarded secret, owning a consultancy firm insultingly but called Israeli Wire with its current editorial about Israel’s Mossad head, trying to shame him for fighting in the 1967 six-day war along with others in the government and some of his Jewish Rabbis and how he wants to capture the government.

Just imagine if that same analyst is also being engaged by Iran as a consultant on a retainer basis. But this same consultant and his spanner boys occasionally also producing some fairly accurate good pieces of analysis on Israel politics despite maintaining a vicious social media presence spreading propaganda for Iran against Saudi Arabia regarding the war in Yemen.

The question to expose the dual national analyst with dubious background can be best presented in the Swahili saying, “bilibili usiokula yakuwasha nini?”

But regardless of the many brittle, often translucent and sometimes transparent covers that Matt Bryden keeps to camouflage his true malicious enterprises in the Horn of Africa, his answer to this saying is well known to him and his mercenaries. He is a war profiteer in humanitarian skin. He is a freeloader going by a fancy name and armed with white skin and good English as his chalice.

My conscious is clear when I am venting in this manner that, I hold no malice against no one and that my reaction was a trigger more like a reflex to the lowest Matt Bryden and his cohort of henchmen in the Horn have stooped in their utilitarian business. To put it plainly, no one paid me for this. Even without holding no brief for any one or entity, I simply can’t stomach injustice.

For those who don’t know, Sheikh Bashir is a decent man and a religious scholar of impeccable character. To his credit, Sheikh Bashir is not your ordinary kind of a Somali Sheikh. He memorized the Qur’an at early age, attended formal school in Galkacyo and was Lafoole’s class of 83—best in his class. He went to Pakistan, where he completed his doctorate studies.

Sheikh Bashir and other clerics are known and hated by opposition as principally being pro-government. Rumors and character assassinations peddled by Matt Bryden and his ilk aside, Sheikh Bashir always been extremely critical of Al-Shabaab. He was the target several failed assassinations for that.

Shiekh Bashir is among Somali clerics who, in 2009, reached out to Al-Shabaab leaders at Bakara Market to stop their threats against TFG and AMISOM to no avail. He and others instead suffered humiliation in their engagement with Al-Shabaab leaders, some of who were his close friends and acquittances in college.

No anti-extremism and anti-Al Shabaab messaging has been so exposing of and explosive to Al-Shabaab than the sermons and public lectures of the Al-Itisam religious scholars that Matt Bryden disparages for survival sake. They had to pay the ultimate sacrifice for that through the gruesome murder of their colleagues in Puntland and Mogadishu.

Matt Bryden’s disrespect and blatant interference on Somali matters knows no bounds. He knows very well that his attack (praise) of Fahad, Sheikh Bashir, Al-Itisam and its 90s battles against TPLF is an attack (praise) of the vast majority of Somalis who reserved absolute abhorrence for TPLF.

For those shortsighted here and now politicians who could be rejoicing mercenary Matt Bryden’s supposed dig at fellow compatriots for their rightful political orientation, rest assured he will come after them when the shoes are on the other feet.

Why am I futurizing this when, with his broadside against some Somalis, Matt Bryden is presently maligning all Somalis, including most of the presidential candidates, except maybe Farmaajo and Khaire. Because Said Deni, Ali Haji Warsame, Hassan Sheikh Mohamoud, Sheikh Sharif, Abdirahman Abdishakur, Dahir Mohamud Guelle, Abdikarin Guled, and Hussein Halane, Ahmet Madobe and others are all on the receiving end and directly (not indirectly) bearing the brunt of whatever praiseworthy deed that Matt Bryden is demonizing and weaponizing against them as a tool of intimidation. It’s simply impossible to condemn some without condemning the rest as they shared common stand against TPLF in the 90s as they do now.

This supposed injury and intimidation that Matt Bryden has been spewing out in the Somali Wire gutter online piece is not against Fahad at all. Matt’s angst draped in analysis is all set against Said Deni and every single Islamist big name mentioned above. For Fahad long crossed the Rubicon with his installation of two presidents, declining a ministerial appointment, becoming one of the most influential and effective presidential chief of staff, becoming deputy NISA chief before his methodic ascendancy to lead it and transmute into the mercurial axis around which Somalia politics revolves, causing Matt Bryden and his cohort scampering for their base instinct to keep their bloody business in the Horn barely afloat.

If there’s any opportunity to corner Matt Bryden from causing further damage in Somalia, now is the time. Otherwise, he’ll continue singling out Somalis individually for character assassination. When it’s finally your turn is when you’ll have your own version of Pastor Martin Niemoller’s “First they came..,” thus, “first Matt and Mercenaries came for xyz, and I did not speak out because I was not xyz…. then they came for me and there was no one left to speak out for me.”

As for their fight in Gedo against the TPLF, time hasn’t time vindicated them with what has happened to TPLF? The fight that started in Gedo at the prime of TPLF culminated in the deposition of TPLF from power and every ounce of humiliating ordeal that followed for them.

If indeed one asked the Somalis who fought TPLF in Gedo, they will tell you its nothing less than one heck of a badge of honor for them. They actually wished they were killed in their wars against TPLF. As fate will have it, those Somalis who fought on the side of TPLF are know all the more unpopular for it.

Unlike many other Somalis, Al-Itisam has never espoused Jihad (in the narrow context of armed struggle against an enemy or “just war”) outside Somalia borders. This is attested to the fact that they never even once attacked Kenya side of Mandera despite repeated battles in the adjacent Somali border town of Beled Xawo—because Kenya’s KANU government maintained a non-interference foreign policy with its regional neighbors despite the existence of Ethiopia-Kenya defense pact.

To be unable to keep his hallucinations over Fahad under wrap, Matt Bryden has bared the truth that he is wrecked. His unhinged diatribe casts him as desperate loser. Matt Bryden should be told to relax and stop wetting his pants as Fahad will not be as powerful as he had been the past five years. But he will not be powerless either.

Somalia can certainly survive anything if it survived TPLF and Matt Bryden and his Mercenaries. Matt Bryden should forget trying to whip the rest of us into his survival wars and scaremongering against Farmaajo and Fahad. Certainly, the only person who cannot “survive four more years of” Fahad is Matt Bryden and his fellow scavengers.

Mr. Matt Bryden, hands off our idiots and losers. It’s not for you but for us and between us Somalis. You have no right going personal against any Somali. Get a life!

By: Aydid Guled

Muqdisho-Somalia