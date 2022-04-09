Read Time: 45 Second

Mareeg.com–Plans for the repatriation of Mohammed Abdul Malik, a Kenyan who has been at the US Guantanamo Bay detention facility in Cuba, are at an advance stage, his lawyer Mark Maher said.

Malik is a Kenyan citizen who has been detained for 15 years without ever being charged with a crime.

In January, the Periodic Review Board, a US said it had cleared Mr. Malik and Somali national Guled Hassan Dura to other countries for their rehabilitation.

Mr. Malik’s wife and three children lives in Somalia but were willing to move back to Kenya to be with him, should he be released, the Guantamo documents show.

The government last month said it will analyse the situation of the Kenyan released from Guantanamo before taking any further actions.

Haki Africa executive director Hussein Khalid had earlier expressed concern that Malik’s life, if he returns, might be in danger.