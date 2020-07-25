Mahdi Mohamed as acting Somali PM

The President of the Federal Republic of Somalia H.E Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has appointed His Excellency Mahdi Mohamed Gulaid as the Caretaker Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia.

His Excellency Mahdi Mohamed Gulaid who until his appointment served as the Deputy Prime Minister, will continue to run the administration in an interim capacity.

The President reiterates the new changes remain in line with the government’s commitment to deliver an inclusive, credible, and timely election to fulfill the democratic aspirations of the Somali people in line with the Constitution, the Electoral National law and the outcome of the Dhusamareeb consultative forum which is scheduled to continue with the next round of meetings starting 15th August 2020.

Effective from today and as per the Provisional Constitution, His Excellency Mahdi Mohamed Gulaid will serve in the new capacity until the nomination of a permanent Prime Minister who will continue stay the course of rebuilding Somalia in line with the government’s vision and the expectations of the Somali people.

The Presidential Decree is based on the principle of state-building and acceleration of the government’s activities until H.E President Farmaajo names a permanent Prime Minister who will oversee the formation of a capable administration to spearhead realization of democratic and development aspirations of the citizens and the Federal Republic of Somalia.

PRESS RELEASE