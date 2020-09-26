 Large rally against Kenyan army brutality held in Somalia * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Large rally against Kenyan army brutality held in Somalia

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare

MOGADISHU, SomaliaHundreds of people took streets to protest against Kenyan army brutality in border towns of Gedo region in west of Somalia.

Mob of angry residents burned tires in all districts of the region, said, a witness.

He says the protesters were chanting slogans against Kenyan troops, who recently committed atrocities in Elwak, a border town.

He says the protesters had also demanded the complete withdrawal of troops from Somalia.

Meanwhile, other protests in Beled Hawo sparked brief clashes between Somali army and Kenyan forces.

The fighting came after Kenyan troops opened fire on demonstrators in the town of Beled Hawo as the Somali army reacted.

A tension between the two army forces mounted high in the town.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

