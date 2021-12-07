Kenyan troops clash with al Shabab

Read Time: 51 Second

MOGDAISHU, Somalia, — A heavy gun battle broke out between Al Shabab militants and Kenyan defense forces under African Union mission in Somalia known as AMISOM.

The fighting erupted when militants armed with rocket-propelled-grenade and machine guns launched an attack on Kenyan army base in Hosingow.

Local residents say both sides used heavy weaponry, causing untold number of casualties.

The attack comes two days after the militants carried out an ambush attack on an army base in Bar-Sanguni, a small but strategic township, about 50 km north Kismayo port town.

Residents say heavy fighting lasted for an hour had taken place in the town after militants armed with rocket-propelled-grenades and machine guns tried to storm military base.

But Somali military says its forces had repulsed the attack and inflicted heavy casualties upon al Shabab militants.

The al Qaeda linked group has been battling Somali army and African Union troops for more than ten years to topple the weak-western backed government based in the capital Mogadishu.

