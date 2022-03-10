Kenyan troops clash with al Shabab in Somalia

Read Time: 36 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — A heavy fighting broke out between Kenyan troops under African Union [AMISOM] mission and al Shabab — an al Qaeda — linked group in south of Somalia.

Thursday’s battle erupted after al Shabab militants carried out an ambush attack on an army base manned by Kenyan troops in Hosingow area of Badhadhe town in Lower Jubba region, local residents said.

Locals said a number of soldiers and militants were killed and wounded in the clash.

Neither Kenyan military under AMISOM nor Al Shabab has commented on the skirmish.

Despite being driven out of the capital Mogadishu, al Shabab group still continues its deadly attacks on African Union, Somali army bases and elsewhere including the capital city of Mogadishu.

