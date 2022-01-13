Kenyan police release names of eight Al Shabab suspects

Read Time: 2 Minute, 36 Second

NAIROBI, Kenya — Security agencies have released details of eight terror suspects believed to be planning attacks in the country and warned members of the public to be extra vigilant.

The agencies have also asked anyone with information to volunteer to have the suspects arrested.

The suspects have been identified as Kassim Musa Mwarusi aka Abu Miki, Mohamoud Abdi Aden aka Mohamed Yare, Peter Gichungu Njoroge aka Mustafa, Abdikadir Mohamed Abdikadir aka Ikrima, and Erick Njoroge Wachira aka Mohamed Njoroge aka Moha.

Others are Abdurahman Hija aka Mnubi, Ahmed Ali Mohamed and Mohamed Ali Hussein.

A security report indicates that the suspects who are on the run have been behind some of the recent sporadic attacks targeting security personnel and civilians in Lamu county and its environs.

A senior official told People Daily that all the suspects have had run-ins with the law in the past, for reasons including robberies with violence, drugs and other criminal activities

The report states that Wachira escaped to Somalia to join al-Shabaab following reports about his notoriety for robbery with violence in parts of Mukurwe-ini and Karatina sub-counties in Nyeri county.

Aden was arrested in 2014 for abetting terrorism in the country. He is believed to have rejoined al-Shabaab in Somalia in 2017 upon his release and has been under the radar of the law enforcement agencies having been a key planner of the Dusit hotel attack in 2019.

Hija also escaped to Somalia to join al-Shabaab in 2016 following his arrest warrant for his involvement in criminal gangs that terrorised residents in parts of Nyeri county.

Mwarusi has also been on the radar of security agencies for his involvement in criminal activities including radicalisation and recruitment of unsuspecting youth into violent extremism in parts of Likoni, Diani and Ukunda.

Abdikadir, on the other hand, has been on the run following his involvement in planning Dusit attack in 2019 and the Kampala bombing of 2010.

He is terror operative with close links to al-Qaeda militants in Yemen and al-Shabaab and criminal gangs in parts of Nyali in Mombasa county.

Mohamed and Mohamed Ali Hussein escaped to Somali to join l-Shabaab following the disruption of the planned attack at Merti in Isiolo in 2018 by security agencies.

The security report comes against the backdrop of heightened multi-agency security operations against terrorism threat and in the neighbouring countries.

United States observes the third anniversary of DusitD2 complex attack this Saturday, January 15, 2022.

The government recently announced a raft of measures to deal with sporadic instances of insecurity in parts of Lamu County and its environs following a spate of insecurity incident.

The government has promised to bring to book, all those persons that have been involved in the criminal activities in Lamu and other parts of the country.

Security agencies have appealed to members of the public to remain on high alert and volunteer any information that would lead to arrest of the suspects.

