Kenyan plane crushes in Somalia as airspace reopened

MOGADISHU, Somalia – A Kenyan-registered aircraft, 50 -5Y WFC belonging to Buff Air has crash-landed in Somalia shortly after domestic flights have officially resumed in the capital, Mogadishu

The plane crush-landed in Bardhere airport of Somalia’s Gedo region on Sunday. It remains unclear the cause.

In a statement, Somalia’s Ministry of Aviation says domestic flights had officially resumed in more than three months after Somalia authorities suspended due to COVOD19 outbreak.

The ministry announced the resumption of flights during a ceremony held in Mogadishu’s airport.

It said that six planes made domestic flights on Sunday from Mogadishu to other states in Somalia.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a freelance journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

