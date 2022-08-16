Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga Rejects results declared by IEBC.

Read Time: 3 Minute, 22 Second

By Bernard Mulwa. Mareeg.com-Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga who was defeated in a tight and disputed presidential election by Deputy President William Ruto has rejected the results declared by IEBC.

Odinga said yesterday August 15, Kenya’s budding democracy suffered a major setback. As a result, Kenya faces a grave legal and political crisis as a result of the actions of Mr. Wafula Chebukati, the Chairperson of the IEBC.

“What we saw yesterday was a travesty and a blatant disregard of the Constitution and the laws of Kenya by Mr. Chebukati and a minority of IEBC Commissioners” he said.

The law is clear on the role of the Chairperson of the IEBC. The law does not vest in the Chairperson the powers of a dictator to rule the IEBC unilaterally. The IEBC is structured as a democratic institution in which decisions must be taken either by consensus or by a vote of the majority. The Chairperson and a tiny minority of commissioners have no legal authority to take weighty decisions and proclaim them as the rulings of the IEBC.

Raila said that was why he, his party and the nation at large, were shocked yesterday to learn that Mr. Chebukati alone decided to pronounce himself on the supposed winner of the 2022 presidential elections”. We understand that only Mr. Chebukati alone had access to the tally of the presidential vote. He denied all the commissioners access to that information until he suddenly appeared before the commissioners in the late afternoon to present them with a fait accompli.

“I understand that the commission had previously agreed on the tally of the Presidential results. But barely two hours before his announcement, Mr. Chebukati called a meeting of the IEBC and revealed to them the different results he was going to announce. Four of the Seven protested Mr. Chebukati’s actions. But Mr. Chebukati whose mind appeared made up did not entertain any discussion of the results, precipitating a walkout by a majority of the commissioners who promptly denounced the results at a press conference”. A majority of the commissioners walked out and held a press conference where they denounced the results. “Our view in Azimio is clear. The figures announced by Mr. Chebukati are null and void and must be quashed by a court of law”. In our view, there is neither a legally and validly declared winner nor a President-Elect. Mr. Chebukati’s announcement purporting to announce a winner is a nullity. He acted with gross impunity and in total disregard of the Constitution and our laws. He could have plunged our country into chaos had our supporters not exercised great restraint. Such blatant acts of impunity can be a threat to the security of our country. It is not up to us to decide whether Mr. Chebukati has committed an offense. We leave that determination to the appropriate authorities. For the avoidance of doubt, I want to repeat that we totally and without reservations reject the presidential results announced yesterday by Mr. Chebukati.

Raila commend his supporters for remaining calm and keeping the peace, and urged them to continue to do so, he asked them not to take the law into their own hands. “We are pursuing constitutional and lawful channels and processes to invalidate Mr. Chebukati’s Illegal and unconstitutional pronouncement”. Raila also said he is certain that justice will prevail and commended the heroism of the four commissioners – the majority of the IEBC – who stood up to the bullying and illegal conduct of Mr. Chebukati.

“Today I do not want to fully address our strategies going forward but suffice it to note that we will be pursuing all constitutional and legal options available to us. We will do so because we regard the many flaws in the elections and the wrongs committed by IEBC as fata to the process and the outcome announced by Mr. Chebukati.” Raila said he will pursue justice for his supporters and for all Kenyans so that their choices are respected and honored.

