Kenyan military jets bomb civilians in Somalia * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Kenyan military jets bomb civilians in Somalia

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Kenyan military has on Thursday carried out airstrikes in targeting unarmed nomadic pastoralists in remote-areas in Somalia’s Gedo region.

The strikes were conducted Baliga Harakobe, Yaqle, Qabri-xaaji & Baliga Dhadhaable areas near Balad Hawo and Garbaharey towns in the region.

Risaala, local radio reported that at least one person was killed and four other pastoralists wounded in separate airstrikes carried out in the region.

Kenyan military often targets al Shabaab members in such airstrikes, but this times, it remains unclear why Kenya has carried out strikes against civilians.

Last month, Kenyan has targeted unarmed pastoralists in Elwak town, killing one of four men abducted by Kenyan forces near border town.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

