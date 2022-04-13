Kenyan military convoy hit by explosion in Somalia

Read Time: 44 Second

MOGADISHU, Somalia — A roadside bomb explosion ripped through a convoy carrying Kenyan military troops serving under African Union Transition Mission in Somalia.

Wednesday’s blast, a witness said, was a remote-controlled landmine, targeted a water tank belonging to Kenyan military forces while travelling between Kodi and Kamboni areas in Lower Jubba region.

He says the water tank was damaged in the explosion as Kenyan troops opened heavy gunfire in response to the attack, causing untold number of casualties.

Al Shabab — an Al Qaeda — linked group claimed the responsibility for the explosion through its website.

The group says it had destroyed an armored vehicle carrying Kenyan troops under African Union peacekeeping force in Somalia.

The group did not say how many were killed in the blast.

The Al Qaeda — linked group has battling more than a decade just to topple the weak-western backed government of Somalia.

