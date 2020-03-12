Kenyan military bombs border town of Somalia

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Kenyan military has allegedly fired at least three mortar rounds on residential areas in Balad Hawo town, causing untold civilian casualties.

The mortar attack comes as Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed held talks with Kenyan delegation in the capital, Mogadishu to de-escalate the recent border tension.

The rockets were fired from army camp in Mandera, a town close border town of Balad Hawo in Somalia.

It remains unclear if anyone was killed or injured in the bombing.

Last week, Kenyan president accused Somali army of unwarranted attack on its border town of Mandera.