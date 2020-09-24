 Kenyan army targets civilians in Somalia * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Kenyan army targets civilians in Somalia

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Kenyan troops serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) have reportedly killed and wounded civilians in northeast of Elwak district in Gedo region.

The Kenyan forces in three armored vehicles raided a house where a large number of youths were staying in Yadoo area, some 25 km northeast of Elwak town, said an elder Barre Qorane Duale.

Duale says the troops had indiscriminately opened fire opening on the young boys, killing his son and injured two others.

He added that the Kenyan forces with African Union mission had also forcibly took away three youths, whom he says were all pastoralists.

Duale denied that the youths had links to an al Qaeda linked Al-Shabaab.

Neither Kenyan army nor African Union force in Somalia is unavailable to comment on the allegation.

