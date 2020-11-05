 Kenyan army bombs civilian targets in Somalia  * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.
Kenyan army bombs civilian targets in Somalia 

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Kenyan defense forces have carried out mortar attack on residential areas near Elwak town in Gedo region of west of Somalia.

The mortar rounds fired by Kenyan forces rained down on Dhamase village near the border town, a local resident said on condition of anonymity.

He says dozens of domestic animals were killed in the bombing.

No human casualties were reported so far.

It remains unclear Kenyan military targeted civilian spot around the border town.

Sheikh Dr. Abdirizak Aden Moallim oo sare u qaadey…

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0
Somaliland sentences journalist to five year in prison

Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

Last month, Kenyan military was accused of carrying out airstrikes in rural areas in the same region, causing civilian casualties.

 

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

