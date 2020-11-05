Kenyan army bombs civilian targets in Somalia  * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Kenyan defense forces have carried out mortar attack on residential areas near Elwak town in Gedo region of west of Somalia.

The mortar rounds fired by Kenyan forces rained down on Dhamase village near the border town, a local resident said on condition of anonymity.

He says dozens of domestic animals were killed in the bombing.

No human casualties were reported so far.

It remains unclear Kenyan military targeted civilian spot around the border town.

Last month, Kenyan military was accused of carrying out airstrikes in rural areas in the same region, causing civilian casualties.