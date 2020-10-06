Kenyan army abducts 7 civilians in Somalia * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Kenyan army has allegedly abducted seven unarmed civilians from border towns in Gedo region of Somalia.

Somali governor in Gedo, Osman Nour Haji says the victims – all civilians had been forcibly taken away by Kenyan forces.

Speaking to local media in Mogadishu, Haji accused Kenyan military troops of torturing some of the people people whom the troops kidnapped.

He called on Somali government to take action against the atrocities carried out the Kenyan troops in the region.

Kenyan military officials in the region are unavailable to comment on the allegation.

Last month, hundreds of angry people, including women and children took streets into border towns to pretest against Kenyan troops’ atrocities.

However, some women – protesters took up weapons, knives, pads and machetes to fight against Kenyan troops after the troops shot and killed a 20-year old man.