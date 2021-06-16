Kenya, Somalia agree to keep diplomatic channels of communication open * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Kenya’s Foreign minister Amb. Raychelle Omamo and her Somalia counterpart Mohamed Abdirizak Mahamud on Wednesday engaged in a telephone conversation.

The exchange, according to a statement later released to newsrooms, was “warm and cordial.”

“Both Ministers reconfirmed the need to expeditiously reopen their two respective Missions of Kenya and Somalia in Nairobi and Mogadishu, and emphasized the importance of normalizing diplomatic relations between the two countries,” read the statement.

“The Ministers expressed a strong wish to also improve trade, security and cultural relations between Kenya and Somalia.”

It further added: “Finally, they agreed to keep bilateral diplomatic channels of communications open between the two Capitals in all matters of future diplomatic relations.”

This comes almost a week after Kenya re-opened its airspace for flights to and from Somalia following a month of closure.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement issued on Thursday last week, said the decision was made as a goodwill gesture to boost bilateral ties between the two countries.

“…the Government of Kenya has taken due consideration of intercessions made and has decided to re-open Kenya’s airspace to all flights originating from Somalia and emanating from Kenya to Somalia,” read the statement in part.

“This goodwill measure has been made in the mutual interest of our two countries and in the hope that it will cause the full normalisation of bilateral relations between Kenya and Somalia including diplomatic, trade and people to people linkages that have undergone undue strain.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, however, reiterated that existing COVID-19 protocols will be applicable to all passengers travelling to Kenya.

Muqdisho-Somalia