Kenya, Somali troops ambushed by al Shabaab * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

Kenya, Somali troops ambushed by al Shabaab

By Abdirisak M Tuuryare 0

KISMAYO, Somalia – Heavily armed al Shabaab militants carried out an ambush attack on army base near Kismayo, a port town, some 500km south of the capital, Mogadishu.

The attack took place in Abdalla Birolle area near the town after militants armed with RPGs attacked on military base under control of Somali army forces backed by Kenyan troops.

Heavy explosions could be heard, said, a witness.

He says the militants fired several mortar rockets at the army base, causing untold casualties.

Somali military officials are unavailable to comment on the attack.

Abdirisak M Tuuryare

Abdirisak Mohamud Tuuryare, a somali veteran journalist based in the Somali capital, Mogadishu. Twitter @Tuuryare_Africa
Email: Tuuryare@mareeg.com

