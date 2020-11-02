Kenya, Somali troops ambushed by al Shabaab * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

KISMAYO, Somalia – Heavily armed al Shabaab militants carried out an ambush attack on army base near Kismayo, a port town, some 500km south of the capital, Mogadishu.

The attack took place in Abdalla Birolle area near the town after militants armed with RPGs attacked on military base under control of Somali army forces backed by Kenyan troops.

Heavy explosions could be heard, said, a witness.

He says the militants fired several mortar rockets at the army base, causing untold casualties.

Somali military officials are unavailable to comment on the attack.