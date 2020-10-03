Kenya says al Shabab threat reduced * Mareeg.com somalia, World News and Opinion.

MOGADISHU, Somalia – Kenya’s president Uhuru Kenyatta says the country’s army forces have reduced attacks by al Shabaab, an armed militant group in Somalia.

Uhuru says Kenyan army forces in Somalia with African Union mission had weakened cross border cross attacks.

For the last two year, we had no major incident because our forces have weakened al Shabaab”, he said in an exclusive interview with France 24 English.

He also rejected US military to carry out drone strikes against al Shabaab in Kenya.

“We will not accept drone strikes to be carried out in our country, because the militant grroup’s threat was diminished sharply”, he added.

The militant group has carried out similar attacks on towns in Kenya’s northeast region, with dozens of people, mainly Christians were killed..

Al Shabaab, an al Qaeda linked group has been battling the weak-western backed Somali government based in the capital, Mogadishu.

The militant group has lost key towns in south and central Somalia to the country’s army and African Union forces after joint military operations.

The insurgent group still holds large swaths in rural areas of Somalia.