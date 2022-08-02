Kenya launches First Software Factory

Read Time: 2 Minute, 3 Second

Nairobi, August 1st 2022

By Bernard Mulwa

The Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs, through the Information and Communication Technology Authority (ICTA) has today commissioned the construction of Kenya’s first software factory in Mulot, Bomet County.

The 100 billion software factory is part of the 19 flagship initiatives earmarked in the ten-year Kenya National Digital Masterplan 2022 – 2032 that has been designed to accelerate Kenya’s digital transformation.

Speaking during the Ground breaking ceremony, Cabinet Secretary for Ministry of ICT, Innovation and Youth Affairs, Joseph Mucheru noted that upon completion, the software factory in Bomet will create employment opportunities Kenyan youth and spur the country’s economic growth.

“The commissioning of the software here in Bomet today reaffirms our commitment to implementation of the National Digital Master Plan that we launched in April this year that has without doubt shaped our discussions towards a transformed digital Kenya where technology plays a pivotal role in economic development. As our priority investment towards strengthening ICT Infrastructure, we expect this software factory to create employment opportunity to over 100,000 software engineers who will be able to develop systems for the region as well as for the global market,” said Mucheru.

Mucheru added that the facility will ensure development of ICT skills to match the emerging technology trends for economic growth, underscoring that digitization is a major instrument in leapfrogging all social economic development.

“Kenya has for a long time been known as Africa’s Silicon Savannah. Living up to this expectation, we aim to empower and a vibrant community of software engineers willing to find real solutions to real challenges for economic growth. This factory will therefore, play a big role in sparking innovation to meet Kenya’s future challenges,” added Mucheru.

“Our choice of this location is informed by the high number of talented ICT experts who hail from Mulot area in Bomet County. I therefore, believe with the establishment of this facility; we will be able to tap into more talents from here and also across the Lake basin economic block counties.” Mucheru added.

CS Mucheru was accompanied by ministry’s Chief Administrative Secretary Maureen Mbaka, ICT Principal Secretary Jerome Ochieng, the Ag. Chief Executive Officer ICTA, Dr. Kipronoh Ronoh, Bomet County Governor Dr. Hillary Barchok, ICTA board members among other dignitaries.

The Factory is being built in partnership with private sector investors under public-private partnership arrangement

