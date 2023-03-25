Read Time: 3 Minute, 17 Second

Nairobi, Kenya. 24. March. 2023.Mareeg.com By Bernard Mulwa

The government of Kenya is in its final stages in plans to start state of the art Nuclear power plant, a new environmental assessment report has revealed.

The report which was convened for public validation today before it is presented to the National Environment Management Authority {NEMA} elaborates the urgency of clean energy as Kenya gears towards becoming a middle income economy by the year 2030.

The president of Institute of Engineers Association in Kenya, Engineer Erick Ohaga said the government is looking to ensure energy security to guarantee economic development as it spearhead development and implementation of the first Nuclear energy in 2036.

Kenya’s commitment to the implementation of a nuclear power program has been demonstrated with the establishment of relation with other countries that are already generating electricity from nuclear. Recently Kenya and United States of America signed Strategic Civil Nuclear Cooperation (NCMoU). The NCMoU provides for collaboration in the field of peaceful nuclear energy to enhance energy security. Additionally, it’s intended to strengthen existing diplomatic and economic relationship between the two governments. The NCMoU further supports the desire to foster a deeper relationship between the respective nuclear industries of the two countries and to pursue cooperation in non-power applications of nuclear energy. The country has also commenced the process of acceding and ratifying relevant international treaties and conventions that relates to nuclear safety. This demonstrates the diligence and duty of care in fulfilling it international undertakings and obligations. The ratification of these international treaties also promotes and assure confidence to, local, regional and international community.

Kenya is the fourth country in Africa to establish a Nuclear power plant after South Africa which is the leading in Africa producing 1900 megawatts followed by Egypt and Ghana which are contracting two power plants each of them, Engineer Erick Ohaga said the government of Kenya has established a research reactor center in Konza city.

Representing The Principal Secretary State department for energy Mr. Wycliffe Ogalo said in his opening speech that Kilifi County is one of the potential point to have a Nuclear power plant and according to this environmental assessment report, Marsabit County has been identified for mining of Uranium which is used chiefly as a source of nuclear energy by fission of the radioisotope.

Mr. Ogalo said “the Government through the recommendation of the National Economic and Social Council established the Kenya Nuclear Electricity Board in 2010 to spearhead the development and implementation of a safe and secure Nuclear Power Programme”, In the implementation of the nuclear power program, Kenya is guided by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Milestone Approach which is a phase approach for new comer countries introducing Nuclear Power Programme. The Milestone Approach has three phases and at the end of each phase there is a Milestone to be achieved. The Milestone Approach also identifies 19 key issues that the country needs to develop before commissioning the nuclear power plant.

The study has been inclusive and has been subjected to all the county governments through engagement forums throughout the process. The study represents the makes various recommendations aimed at ensuring that the Implementation of the nuclear power program is environmentally sensitive and safe for operations, “The country, through the Nuclear Power & Energy Agency has undertaken a Strategic Environmental Social Assessment (SESA) study to inform on the steps to be taken in order to ensure all environmental issues around the implementation of Kenya’s Nuclear Power Programme are evaluated and recommendation implemented”, Mr Ogola said, Nuclear Safety is our overriding principle in the implementation of the Nuclear Power Programme, Government has a moral duty to ensure that people and the environment, present and future, are protected against radiation risks. To this end, the Agency has continued to ensure laws and Page 3 of 5 Regulations governing the application of nuclear technology especially on electricity generation are enacted.