Kenya denies recognizing Somaliland

MOGADISHU, Somalia —- Kenyan government has addressed rumors of its recognition for Somaliland, an autonomous region in northern Somalia, that broke away and declared an independence from Somalia in 1991.

Raychelle Omamo, Kenyan Foreign Affairs Minister said that Nairobi was treating Somaliland as part of a federal Somalia and would keep in doing so.

Omamo said that Somaliland had not submitted any application to Kenya for recognition as an independent state.

The remarks by Omamo come days after the UK Parliament debated a motion on whether to recognise Somaliland as an independent nation.

The motion that was tabled by Conservative MP Gavin Williamson was adjourned with the unanimous rule that is up to Somalia and Somaliland to decide their future.

Hours before the debate on Somaliland status, Somalia’s foreign minister Abdisaid Muse Ali held phone talks with the UK minister for Africa, Vicky Ford, discussing on bilateral ties based on mutual respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity and unity of Somalia.

Ms Ford posted on her Twitter: –

“Adjournment debate in the House of Commons underlines consistent UK government position on Somaliland status. It is for the Somali federal government and Somaliland to decide their future,”

