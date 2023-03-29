Kenya could be going down a slippery slope ICJ warns

Mareeg.com-ICJ Chairman Protas Saende third from right and other Counsel members addressing a press conference in Nairobi today. Photo: Elijah Odanga.

By Bernard Mulwa

Kenya could be going back to its ancient rule of former President Moi’s draconian rule of arbitrary arrest, detention and human rights abuse should the proposal by the Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Interior and National Coordination Prof Kithure Kindiki present to Parliament proposals to amend provisions within the Public Order Management Act, International Commission of Jurists has warn.

The Cabinet Secretary had in the recent past proposed changes to law on demonstrations following the ongoing standoff between President Willam Ruto and the opposition leader Hon. Raila Odinga.

The opposition leader Hon. Raila Odinga have held planned protests across the country beginning 20 March 2023 protesting the 2022 Kenyan Presidential Elections results which he termed as null and void and the current cost of living which is exorbitant high for the common citizen to afford the price of basic necessities.

Counsel Protas Saende, the Chair for International Commission of Jurists {ICJ} said “Article 37 of the Constitution guarantees every person the right to, peaceably and unarmed, assemble, demonstrate, picket and present petitions to public authorities therefore, a change in Article 37 of the Constitution will be a serious erosion of the Constitution”.

ICJ Kenya is further concerned the events of 20 March 2023 and 27 March 2023 can potentially take the country on a dangerous path with glaring ramification to human rights democracy, and the rule of law. The protest closely mirror the events of the Post-Election violence in 2007, where political incitement led to atrocity crimes that resulted in mass killing, sexual and gender-based violence, grave injuries and internal displacement of the masses and triggered the jurisdiction of the International Crime Court {ICC}.

The Chair for International Commission of Jurists {ICJ} Counsel Protas Saende, further told journalist at a news conference in Nairobi today, ICJ Kenya was dismayed by the action and inaction of the National Police Service {NPS} during the event that unfolded during the protest. In some areas within the country, the National Police Service was documented to lobby tear gas into peaceful crowds. Additionally and of grave concern were the acts of omission and inaction by the National Police Service to respond to the looting and vandalism Northlands and other areas in the country. “we wish to remind the Inspector General of Police Service of his mandate under Article 245 of the Constitution of Kenya and the National Police Service Act to exercise independent command of the National Police Service and duty to all Kenyans and therefore, cannot be seen and perceived as partisan in restoring law and order in the country” he said.

ICJ Kenya is also deeply concerned about emerging reports of loss of life and serious injuries during the protests and growing ethnic profiling, hate speech and incitement across various public and social media platforms reads the statement.

The Chair {ICJ} together with other Counsel member said, “we reiterate our call to the political class to steer away from this potential brink, adopt a unified path and desist from the public’s incitement that further polarizes the country, {ICJ} Kenya opines that the political class should embrace a mediation mechanism to foster and promote dialogue to address divergent political positions” the members said, the mechanism composition should be multifaceted, inclusive of religious groups eminent personalities, the privet sector and civil society.

In its recommendations, the {ICJ} Kenya asked the President and Presidency to recall and adhere to the oath of office.

The National Police Service to act with professionalism, restrain and respect for human rights at all times and collaborate with the Office of the Deputy Public Prosecution {ODPP} and other actors within the justice sector to initiate timely and credible investigations and prosecution of individuals responsible for reported incidents of killings, arson, destruction of properties, ethnic profiling and other crimes committed in connection with the protests.

ICJ asked the Azimio la Umoja Coalition to meaningfully articulate the social, economic and Electoral justice concerns and provide options to address the high cost of living, unemployment, inequality and poverty.